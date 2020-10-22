GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Two adults and seven children without a home after house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – 2 adults and 7 children will be without a home after a house fire.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to a home at 132 Oak Street around 7:45 pm Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, fire and smoke was seen coming from the front of the home. The initial investigation shows that the fire started at the back entryway/enclosed porch.

The fire was quickly extinguished however, it took almost and hour for the fire to stop completely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Estimated damages and losses come in around $85,000.

Rear entry/enclosed porch 132 Oak Street, Green Bay, WI 54303

