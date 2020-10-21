UPDATE: Two receiving treatment after Green Bay shooting incident

WEDNESDAY 10/21/2020 2:15 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police say they’re investigating after two people were injured near a west side gas station on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the area of 9th Street and Ashland Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

Two people were found with injuries “being related to gunfire,” according to Green Bay Police. Both appear to have sustained non-life threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Police say the public is not believed to be in any danger.

Authorities say they continue to investigate the incident and no further information is available at this time.

Those with information related to this incident are encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208, reference case number 20-210141. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

Original Story: Two allegedly shot, suspect in custody near Green Bay gas station

WEDNESDAY 10/21/2020 1:16 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are responding to an alleged shooting at a Green Bay gas station.

Authorities say two people have sustained gunshot wounds on Green Bay’s west side.

Crews on scene say the shooting happened near Ashland Avenue and 9th Street. A suspect was arrested near the Dino Shell.

Traffic is being affected in this area.

WFRV Local 5 has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

