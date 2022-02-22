JACKSON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two ambulances in Washington County were not able to get to an emergency call after they got stuck, and had to be freed by using salt.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, both ambulances tried to respond to a call, but were not able to get to the person because of the roads. Thankfully, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was able to get to the person and bring them to the hospital.

The Jackson Fire Department says they were able to salt by hand to get one ambulance free. The other ambulance was freed by just using salt from the Town of Polk Salt Trucks.

Photo courtesy of Jackson Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Jackson Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Jackson Fire Department

There was no damage to either of the vehicles, but the authorities advised motorists to stay off the roads.

No additional information was provided.