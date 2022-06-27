MENDON, Mo. (WFRV) – An Amtrak train carrying 16 boy scouts and 8 adults from the Appleton area collided with a dump truck at a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri on Monday.

The train, which left Kansas City Monday afternoon was en route to Chicago before becoming derailed due to the crash.

According to Brian Robb, the Director of Field Services for the Bay Lake Council of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 73 and Troop 12, both based in Appleton, were visiting Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and were heading back home on the Amtrak.

Dan Skrypczak, Appleton Troop 73 Scout Master confirms to Local 5 News that two adults from the group were taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Along with the two adults, two scouts were also taken to be checked out. Eight of the group members, four scouts, and four adults, stayed behind to help out at the scene.

The Amtrak was carrying 243 passengers and multiple other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing situation and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.