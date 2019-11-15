Two Appleton men facing federal firearm charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An indictment has been filed against two Appleton men by a federal grand jury accusing them of federal firearm charges.

According to the United States Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the indictment alleges 23-year-old Juan Cardenas made a “false and fictitious statement” in connection with the acquisition of a Taurus G2C model 9mm handgun from a Grand chute Fleet Farm.

The indictment goes on to say 23-year-old Mason Beudry subsequently possessed the firearm despite his status as a convicted felon.

Cardenas and Beudry each face up to ten years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release if convicted of their charges.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.