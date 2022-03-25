WABENO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Appleton residents were arrested in northern Wisconsin after authorities found drugs inside their car while it was parked at a casino.

According to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, on March 23 a Forest County Sheriff Deputy saw a ‘suspicious’ vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Potawatomi Carter Casino. The Deputy contacted a woman who was in the passenger seat.

While talking with the woman, the Deputy saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle in plain view. The woman was then searched and a ‘large’ amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found.

LSD and Ecstasy were also found in the woman’s purse. THC Oil and additional drug paraphernalia were later found inside the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was later found inside the casino was taken into custody for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. A large amount of methamphetamine was found on the driver.

In total, deputies found over an ounce and a half of methamphetamine, LSD, Ecstasy, Oxycodone, prescription pills, THC and drug paraphernalia.

The woman was identified as 38-year-old Rebecca Brusoe and the driver was identified as 44-year-old Jason Eide. Both of them are from Appleton, and both were arrested and booked into the Forest County Jail.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.