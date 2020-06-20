FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two Appleton residents displaced after kitchen fire on Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Appleton residents have been displaced from their home and face around $10,000 in damages after a kitchen fire on Saturday afternoon.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

According to the Appleton Fire Department, at around 12 p.m., crews responded to the 600 blocks of West Eighth Street in the City of Appleton for a report of a grease fire in the kitchen of a home.

Upon arrival, crews fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke when entering the home but were able to locate the source of the fire and knock down the fire with a fire extinguisher.

A second fire crew is said to have then completed the extinguishment of the fire with a hose line. No injuries were reported during the incident.

According to the homeowner, she had placed a grease-filled pan on the stove and then left the room unaware that she had turned on the burner.

The resident states she called 911 shortly after she noticed the smoke had filled the kitchen.

The American Red Cross is assisting both residents that have been displaced as a cause of the fire and are also reported to be assisting several Menasha residents that have also been displaced after an apartment fire on Saturday.

The Appleton Fire Department report being assisted by the Appleton Police Department and The American Red Cross.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"