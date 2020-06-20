APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Appleton residents have been displaced from their home and face around $10,000 in damages after a kitchen fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, at around 12 p.m., crews responded to the 600 blocks of West Eighth Street in the City of Appleton for a report of a grease fire in the kitchen of a home.

Upon arrival, crews fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke when entering the home but were able to locate the source of the fire and knock down the fire with a fire extinguisher.

A second fire crew is said to have then completed the extinguishment of the fire with a hose line. No injuries were reported during the incident.

According to the homeowner, she had placed a grease-filled pan on the stove and then left the room unaware that she had turned on the burner.

The resident states she called 911 shortly after she noticed the smoke had filled the kitchen.

The American Red Cross is assisting both residents that have been displaced as a cause of the fire and are also reported to be assisting several Menasha residents that have also been displaced after an apartment fire on Saturday.

The Appleton Fire Department report being assisted by the Appleton Police Department and The American Red Cross.

