FRANKFORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Appleton women in their early 20s were among those identified in Saturday’s fatal crash in Marathon County.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. However, authorities did provide the identities of all three people.

38-year-old Jennifer Krug Medford

21-year-old Sophie Sullivan Appleton

20-year-old Audrie Stephens Appleton



The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on April 16 in the area of State Road 29 west of State Road 97 in Frankfort. Appleton is about two hours southeast of Frankfort.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.