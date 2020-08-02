Two Appleton residents severely injured after single-vehicle rollover crash

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Appleton residents are facing serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Center on Saturday night.

The Outagamie Sheriff’s Office says at around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on STH 47 at CTY TK PP in the Town of Center.

Officials report the vehicle was occupied by two adult individuals from Appleton and both appeared to have been wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle was a man who suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and the second occupant of the vehicle, a woman passenger, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a local hospital.

After further investigation into the incident, deputies believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.

