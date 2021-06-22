LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Two are sent to the hospital with injuries following an accident in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV)- Sheboygan County Sheriff’s department announced a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday, June 22.

Around 8 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about the crash. The accident took place at the intersection of County Road PP and S Highland Avenue.

One vehicle was traveling Southbound on S. Highland Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign. This lead to the vehicle striking another vehicle traveling East on County Road PP.

Both drivers involved in the crash were transported to St. Nicholas Hospital with injuries. No additional information was released to the public.

Local Five will be following this story closely and update this story as new details emerge.

