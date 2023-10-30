MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two young adults were arrested on Sunday at a cannabis-themed sub shop after getting into a fight with another woman and throwing her into a window.

The Madison Police Department responded to a restaurant on the 400 block of West Gilman Street shortly before 10:15 p.m. for a disturbance.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a woman was sitting inside the restaurant, and after a brief conversation with two individuals unknown to her, she was physically assaulted by the individuals, identified as 26-year-old Darius K. Theus and 22-year-old Dytoria M. Theus.

A restaurant employee tried to break up the fight but was hit by the pair during the process. The victim allegedly was thrown into a window, which was damaged during the incident.

Officers arrived on the scene and took the man and woman into custody without further incident. Both Darius and Dytoria were arrested for battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property. Darius was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and the Madison Police Department provided no additional details.