SHIELDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin arrested two people after receiving a report of an armed home invasion, where the suspects demanded items of value from someone they apparently knew.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on January 3 in the Town of Shields.

Deputies say the 911 dispatch center received a call stating that two individuals forced entry into the residence demanding items of value. The victim, who was alone at the time, was confronted by the individuals, sustaining injuries as a result.

Jayce Ellsworth-Messa and Dominick Ziolek were later arrested, and deputies say that they were in possession of a handgun and other dangerous weapons which were used during the crime.

Court records show that both Ellsworth-Messa and Ziolek are 17 years old.

Several items were allegedly taken from the residence.

The two teens reportedly fled on foot and an immediate search of the area ensued. One suspect was located at his residence and taken into custody, and the second suspect was arrested a few hours later at a different residence. The handgun used during the incident was recovered at that time.

Authorities stated that the victim was known to the suspects, and believe the incident to be an isolated attack.

The two appeared in Marquette County Circuit Court earlier today, each receiving a cash bond of $10,000.

Both individuals are facing charges of:

Burglary of a Dwelling – Party to a Crime (PTAC) & Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Felony)

Pointing a Firearm at Another (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Damage to Property – PTAC & Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Misdemeanor)

Battery – PTAC & Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Misdemeanor)

No further information was provided at this time.

