Two arrested after Ashwaubenon drug bust in hotel parking lot

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men are in custody after more than $20,000 in suspected THC, methamphetamine, and Xanax pills were found at an Ashwaubenon hotel.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says an officer noticed suspicious activity in the parking lot of a hotel at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Upon further investigation, authorities seized 3,655 grams of suspected THC worth an estimated $20,000. They also seized 21.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine worth an estimated $2,150 and 35 Xanax pills worth about $350.

Ashwaubenon Police Safety reports 29-year-old Derek Bregovits of Marinette was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, methamphetamine, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation hold.

Authorities say 43-year-old Bryn Garrett of Ishpeming, Mich. was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, keeper of a drug vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other details are available at this time.

