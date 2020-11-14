Two arrested after Ashwaubenon police recover 44 grams of methamphetamine and $1500

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon Public Safety recovered around 44 grams of methamphetamine and an estimated $1,500 from suspected drug sales after a traffic stop.
On Saturday morning the Ashwaubenon Public Safety shared that two suspects were taken into custody after a K-9 unit detected illegal substances during a traffic stop caused by an equipment violation.
“Our K9 indicated on a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation and a probable cause search yielded the 44grams of methamphetamine and $1,500 from suspected drug sales,” wrote the Ashwaubenon police.
Officials say the suspect was jailed on delivery of methamphetamine and a DOC warrant. Police add a passenger in the vehicle was also jailed on a DOC warrant.
