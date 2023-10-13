ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin men were taken into custody in Kewaunee County after authorities executed a search warrant and found illegal narcotics.

According to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski, the Kewaunee County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Friday, October 13, shortly after 10:45 a.m. The search warrant was executed at 601 Navarino Street in the City of Algoma.

The warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into the use and distribution of illegal narcotics. In addition to the recovery of illegal narcotics, two individuals were also arrested on multiple charges.

Authorities arrested Matthew Berger and Gregory Holly for possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Both were transported to the Kewaunee County Jail, where they are being held to await their initial appearance in court.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office.