FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting.

According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.

Deputies responded and made contact with the subjects, who were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens from Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West from Oshkosh.

While speaking with both Owens and West, deputies observed drugs on top of the bed. After a search of the hotel room, they located fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Owens and West were taken into custody and transported to the Forest County Jail.

Subsequently, their vehicle was impounded, and a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle. Inside, deputies located fentanyl, methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, psilocybin, marijuana, THC wax, several digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm with the serial number removed.

The Oshkosh Police Department was brought in and executed a search warrant at their residence, where more fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a large amount of ammunition were located.

Owens and West had several charges referred to the Forest County District Attorney’s Office, including Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Hallucinogenic and Stimulant Drugs.

Forest County Sheriff’s Office reports Owens is on a $25,000 cash bond and a probation hold, while West is on a $10,000 cash bond.

No further information was provided.