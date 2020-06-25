WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Two arrested after Green Lake Co. authorities find meth lab

MARQUETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Marquette men have been taken into custody in connection with an investigation that came upon a methamphetamine lab earlier this week.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says information gathered by law enforcement led to members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation making contact at a home in the 400 block of E. Second Street in the Village of Marquette on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say they discovered numerous items consistent with the production of methamphetamine including chemicals, supplies, and other paraphernalia.

A 53-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were taken into custody.

Clean-up of the methamphetamine lab took several hours, according to authorities. The names of the suspects will be released when formal charges have been submitted.

