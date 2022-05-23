Two arrested after road rage incident in Wisconsin, involved pellet gun & 'hand gesture'

PACIFIC, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Wisconsin allegedly tried to start a confrontation with another driver, but ended up getting arrested instead.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 22 around 2 p.m., authorities were notified of a road rage incident on CTH P in the Town of Pacific. A driver reportedly waved a gun out of the window.

The suspect vehicle was found in Pardeeville, and the pistol was found on the route traveled by the suspect vehicle. The pistol turned out to be a realistic-looking pellet gun.

The investigation showed that a traffic issue between two vehicles led to one driver making a hand gesture to the other. The suspect vehicle then reportedly followed the other vehicle and drove in a ‘reckless manner’. The driver was reportedly trying to start a confrontation and ended up brandishing the gun out the window.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Jerome Houston from Wisconsin Dells, was arrested on the following charges:

Disorderly Conduct While Armed With a Dangerous Weapon

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Violation of Probation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating After Revocation

Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock

Houston was also given multiple traffic citations. The passenger in the suspect vehicle was also taken into custody. 41-year-old Amanda Clauer was arrested for Obstructing/Resisting an Officer.

Officials say that a young child was in the suspect’s vehicle as well. A Wisconsin DNR Warden and Columbia County Health and Human Services helped with the incident.

Photo courtesy of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Amanda Clauer – Photo courtesy of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Jerome Houston – Photo courtesy of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

It is never worth endangering your life or the lives of other motorists over a traffic disagreement. Brandishing a firearm or facsimile firearm is an illegal and extremely unsafe behavior and can have serious consequences for all involved. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.