Two arrested after shooting incident in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were arrested after a shooting incident in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police, on Humbold Road and Van Caster Drive, there were shots fired from and to a vehicle. There were no injuries.

Two people were arrested, and another person is in custody, accoridng to the Green Bay Police.

Authorities believe the incident is drug related, but the investigation is on going.

A possible shooting incident at the same location happened just over a month ago.

There is no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.