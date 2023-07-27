MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two individuals from Wisconsin were arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a vehicle from a Kwik Trip in Manitowoc.

According to a Facebook post, deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a stolen Chevy Silverado from the Kwik Trip located at 2103 South 42nd Street in the City of Manitowoc.

Deputies were quickly able to locate the stolen Silverado traveling southbound on Interstate 43 near the southern portion of Manitowoc County.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the operator of the vehicle failed to stop and increased their speed. Deputies were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device, which assisted in slowing down the vehicle and ending the pursuit.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, and the passenger, a 38-year-old woman, both from Milwaukee, were taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities say the operator was charged with operating while intoxicated, flee/elude, theft of a motor vehicle, and outstanding warrants.

The passenger was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, and possession of stolen property.

“This is another great example of teamwork between agencies, allowing for a successful and safe conclusion to this situation,” said the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details were provided.