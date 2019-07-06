Two arrested following incident in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — The Two Rivers Police Department says two have been arrested following an incident at a Kwik Trip Saturday morning.

Around 2:05 a.m., officials say they responded to Kwik Trip on Washington Street for a report of a male in the parking lot with a gun.

Once there, officers determined an altercation stemmed from a traffic incident on Lincoln Avenue near 26th Street and continued to the Kwik Trip parking lot.

Police say a verbal argument began between the two drivers and one confronted the other with a handgun.

One of the drivers, a 21-year-old Two Rivers man, was reportedly taken into custody for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct with a weapon.

The other driver, another 21-year-old man from Two Rivers, was taken into custody for Operating While Intoxicated.

Both men are being held at the Manitowoc County jail.

No one was injured during this incident and officials say there is no threat to the community.