FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County have made two arrests following a shots fired investigation.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the Fond du Lac Police Department executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of South Marr Street in regard to a gunshot incident that occurred on May 23, 2023.

Police say that a 16-year-old Fond du Lac boy and a 19-year-old Fond du Lac man were arrested and are currently being held at the county jail.

Authorities say that both individuals will have an attempted intentional homicide charge referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is still active, and no additional details have been provided.

