Two arrested for allegedly bringing drugs from Milwaukee to Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Manitowoc have been taken into custody for allegedly transporting narcotics from the Milwaukee area back to Manitowoc for distribution.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says investigators with the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit made the arrests for multiple drug-related charges on Tuesday.

Investigators had previously received information and conducted surveillance on subjects traveling to the Milwaukee area and bringing narcotics back to Manitowoc for distribution.

Manitowoc investigators say they received assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation in Milwaukee, who say they observed the suspects “meeting with individuals consistent with drug transactions.”

Law enforcement personnel were able to locate and stop the suspects in their vehicle on Interstate 43 south of Manitowoc. Authorities say they located items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and the suspects – a 32-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both of Manitowoc – were then taken into custody.

Authorities say that when the woman was taken to the Manitowoc County Jail, they found additional narcotics and packaging concealed within her clothing. Investigators found about 35 grams of methamphetamine, about two grams of heroin, and five grams of fentanyl.

The woman was charged with Delivery of Schedule II Narcotic (Fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a Park (Lincolnshire Park), Keeper of a Drug House, Bail Jumping, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Heroin.

The man was charged with Party to the Crime of Possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Heroin with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities say the man is currently on probation/parole supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Latest Stories