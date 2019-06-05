Two arrested for odometer tampering, police asking public to check their vehicles

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Green Bay Police have arrested two men for odometer tampering.

A May 2019 investigation led to the June 3rd arrest of 34-year-old Allouez man Robert Solberg and 37-year-old Green Bay man ​​​​​​​Joshua Taylor for purchasing vehicles with substantial mileage, turning around to reprogram the computer odometer to show low mileage, then cashing in on selling the vehicle with low mileage for a higher value.



Police are recommending charges to the Brown County District Attorney's Office for Forgery and Theft by Fraud.



According to authorities, two local victims have come forward indicating that they have dealt with the suspects and their odometer having been tampered with.

Investigators believe there may be other victims including the northern Wisconsin area (Crivitz) and also as far south as Fond Du Lac.

People that may have purchased vehicles from these suspects are encouraged to check the history of their vehicle or contact an authorized dealership to check the accuracy of the mileage.



If any agency or other victims have information about this incident they are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and ask to speak with Detective Waln.

If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google play or App store.