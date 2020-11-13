GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Two arrested for vandalism to popular De Pere tourism spot

Local News

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men have been arrested in connection with vandalism done to a popular tourism spot in De Pere.

The City of De Pere announced Wednesday that the Riverwalk and Wildelife Viewing Pier had been vandalized on Tuesday night.

Nine different bollards were destroyed, a bench was thrown into the river and broken, a garbage standard was broken and thrown into the river and two “No Fishing” signs were torn off their mounting brackets.

De Pere Police say two adult men have been arrested for the vandalism.

Both admitted their involvement to law enforcement and have been referred to the district attorney’s office for ciminal damage to property.

Authorities say neither men are from De Pere.

The total value of the damages are still being calculated and the City of De Pere will be seeking restitution.

