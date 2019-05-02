Two arrested in death of man in 2018

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Oconto County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to the death of a man in 2018.

On April 29th, 29-year-old Brian Blasing and 29-year-old Chasity Denny, both from Oconto were arrested for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide - Delivery of Drugs in the death of Jeffery Pecha on September 12th, 2018.

They are also being charged with Delivery of Heroin for the same incident. Further charges are pending at this time.

Both are being held on a $100,000 cash bond.