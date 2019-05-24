Two arrested in drug trafficking group, $1.3M worth of meth seized

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit has arrested two men in a methamphetamine drug trafficking investigation and have seized approximately 19 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to investigators, In April and thru May 2019, investigators from the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit conducted a joint investigation with Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and identified individuals involved in large quantity methamphetamine distribution in Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties.

Investigators were able to conduct controlled purchases of methamphetamine that took place in Sheboygan and southern Manitowoc County.

This resulted in the seizure of approximately two pounds of methamphetamine.

Investigators identified residences in Sheboygan where large quantities of methamphetamine were stored and utilized as a meet location for methamphetamine transactions.

In early May 2019, investigators say they conducted search warrants on S. 16th Street and in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue in Sheboygan and located approximately seventeen pounds of methamphetamine stored in the residences.

This resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old Sheboygan man.

Investigators identified the source of the methamphetamine residing in Nebraska.

Arrangements were made to meet the Nebraska drug source to collect drug proceeds and discuss recent activity.

On May 14, 2019, investigators located and conducted surveillance on the Nebraska man in Sheboygan and arrangements were made to travel to Manitowoc to collect approximately $30,000 to $35,000 from the methamphetamine distributor.

Wisconsin State Patrol and Manitowoc Sheriff personnel stopped and arrested the 25-year-old Nebraska man on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County.

Investigators conducted interviews as part of this investigation and learned that this drug trafficking group was responsible for approximately thirty-six pounds of methamphetamine transported to Wisconsin and distributed to various locations within Sheboygan and Manitowoc County.

Investigators estimate the street value of the seized methamphetamine to be approximately $700,000 or the total case amount of approximately $1.3 million.

Both subjects have been charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and have made appearances in Manitowoc County Circuit Court.