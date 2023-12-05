(WFRV) – Two people in Fond du Lac County were arrested after authorities reportedly found multiple drugs inside their car.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on December 3 around 11 a.m., a deputy contacted what he reportedly thought was a disabled vehicle. As the deputy made contact with the vehicle a nearby business called in a report that someone just used the bathroom and it now smelled like marijuana.

The employee checked the bathroom and reportedly found marijuana and pills (that were later confirmed to be ecstasy) left behind. Officials say that the driver of the vehicle was confirmed to be the same person who left the store.

K9 Ace responded and reportedly alerted on the vehicle. Authorities searched the vehicle and the following items were found:

Cocaine

Ecstasy

Marijuana

The two people in the vehicle were arrested for multiple drug-related charges, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. The man was also reportedly out on bond and was arrested for felony bail jumping.

As is often the case, deputies never know what they will encounter next, and even on a Sunday morning they’ll encounter and hold accountable those who distribute drugs in our community. Great work by the deputies involved, the K9, and the business employee who immediately reported the suspicious activity! Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

No additional information was provided.