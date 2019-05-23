Two arrested in Fond du Lac shooting incident

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) -- Fond du Lac Police have arrested a 29-year-old man and an 18-year-old man alleged to be responsible for two April shooting incidents in the 100 block of E. 2nd Street and at a home on Morris Street near Military Road.

The arrests stem from a report of possible gunshots heard on April 25th.

Officers say they did not locate any evidence of shots being fired at the time.

While recanvasing the area the next morning, officers say they discovered damage to a vehicle on the street in the area of 159 E 2nd Street and recovered a shell casing.

Police were also called to the area of Morris Street near Military Road at about 2 a.m. on Friday, April 26th where shots were fired into a home.

The home on Morris Street was occupied at the time, but no one was injured in either incident.

Police say the 29-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested for Endangering Safety by Reckless Use of a Weapon and Criminal Damage to Property.

The 18-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested for Party to the Crime of Endangering Safety by Reckless Use of a Weapon and Party to the Crime of Criminal Damage to Property.

Both men are currently being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail awaiting formal charges.