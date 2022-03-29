GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday after multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants in Green Bay.

According to a release, the search warrants were all part of a 16-month investigation with the Brown County Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The Green Bay and Brown County SWAT teams also helped in the execution of the two warrants.

Through the course of this investigation, agents say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, and several firearms.

Officials say the investigation is an ongoing collaboration with the FBI and Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.