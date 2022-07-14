WESTFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation into an armed robbery case that happened at a gas station in Marquette County has reportedly led to two arrests.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, on July 12 two people were arrested as part of an armed robbery investigation. The incident reportedly happened at the Refuel Pantry-Mobil Gas Station in Westfield.

Officials say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community. There will also be more information provided after formal charges are filed.

There were no additional details provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.