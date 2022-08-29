FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Fond du Lac were recently arrested when officers found several drugs after a K-9 gave a positive alert while sniffing a vehicle in the parking lot at Wisconsin Vision.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, its communications center received a call on August 27 around 1:00 p.m. of suspicious activity near a parked vehicle in the parking lot on 459 W. Johnson Street.

Officers said after they arrived at the location K-9 Jesus gave a positive alert during an open-air search of the vehicle.

Police report officers then searched the vehicle and found “suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, pills, and drug paraphernalia.”

A 41-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Fond du Lac, were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescriptions, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officers said both were held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

“Great work by JESUS and FDLPD Officers getting these dangerous drugs off our streets,” commented department officials.