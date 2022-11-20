KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southern Wisconsin arrested two men after a firearm was thrown from a vehicle during a pursuit, resulting in several felony charges being filed.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Thursday for a traffic violation on I-94, when the driver allegedly wouldn’t pull over, leading to a pursuit.

Deputies say that while pursuing the vehicle, a firearm was thrown from the car by the passenger who then fled from the vehicle near Green Bay Road and 60th Street.

Authorities were able to apprehend the driver shortly after when the vehicle came to a stop.

KSD Deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers searched the area utilizing drones and a K9 for the passenger. The passenger was eventually located and taken into custody without incident.

The firearm that was tossed from the vehicle was located by deputies.

Both men were transported to the Kenosha County Jail and charged with several felonies including Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl.

Names are not being released at this time, and no other information was provided.