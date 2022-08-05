Wisconsin & Michigan police dealing with incident in Menominee, area to be avoided

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Two arrests have been made after an incident in Menominee Township had an area blocked off for part of the afternoon on August 4.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area between the part of 18th Avenue from 25th Street to West Drive.

Deputies have provided an update on the incident, saying that two arrests have been made. A 26-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were taken to the Menominee County Jail on multiple drug charges.

The man is facing charges of Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence, as well as Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic, and Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic.

The woman is facing the same drug charges.

Both names are being withheld pending their arraignment in 95A District Court.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.