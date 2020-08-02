Two arrested, several injured after two boats collide on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two individuals have been arrested and several others are injured after two boats collide on Lake Butte des Morts in the Town of Oshkosh on Saturday night.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says at around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vessel crash on Lake Butte des Morts with reports that eight people were possibly in the water with serious injuries.

Authorities say all eight individuals were taken to shore by fire department personnel, first responders, or private vessels that stopped to assist.

After further investigation into the incident, deputies determined that a 26-foot Glastron boat with six people aboard was experiencing mechanical issues and was traveling slowly toward Rainbow Park when it was struck by a 17-foot Lund boat heading in the same direction with two individuals aboard.

Officials say the operators of both vessels were arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated and a total of three people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says assisting agencies at the scene were the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department and first responders, the Omro/Rushford Fire Department and first responders, the Oshkosh Fire Department, the Winneconne/Poygan Fire Department, The Neenah/Menasha Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance. The damaged vessels were towed to shore and remain merged together due to the impact.

