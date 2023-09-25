ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the first home game of the season, Green Bay police are reporting that they made 16 calls to service including two arrests and four ejections.

According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, both the two arrests and the four ejections are being considered “various misconduct violations.”

Police also state that they are continuing to turn away bags and items at the gate that are prohibited inside Lambeau Field.

They say turning these things away slows down the lines to get inside the stadium and the person with the prohibited item or bag is then asked to throw it away or take it back to their vehicle.

Police also issue a reminder that fans can enter the stadium through most gates. To help with the speed of lines, fans are asked to look for and use shorter lines at various gates.