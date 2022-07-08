FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police have made two arrests in relation to the 2021 killing of Benzel Rose.

According to a release, on July 1, the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office filed 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery charges against Julius Freeman Jr., 22, and Eric Perry, 28, which are allegedly responsible for Rose’s death.

The initial incident occurred on October 17, 2021, in the 300 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived they found 26-year-old, Rose, dead with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say that Perry was taken into custody on October 21, 2021, and Freeman was taken into custody on December 3, 2021, both have remained imprisoned since.

On July 11, both men will make their initial appearance in court.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when more details become available.