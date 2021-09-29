Two Bay Port students involved in crash with school bus, no injuries reported

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – No students were on a bus that was involved in a Wednesday morning crash on Lineville Road.

According to the Howard-Suamico School District, a school bus and a car were in a crash on Lineville Road just west of Bay Port High School. The bus driver was not injured, and two Bay Port Students were in the other car.

The two students were treated and then released from the scene to their parents. They were transported home.

Authorities say the female bus driver was driving westbound when a car pulled out and hit the front of the bus. The bus then went into the ditch.

Photo courtesy of Suamico Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Suamico Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Suamico Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Suamico Fire Department

Traffic had to be temporarily rerouted, and the school district says that routes may be delayed.

There was no further information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.