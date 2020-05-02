1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Two bodies found in Kewaunee County home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department announced on May 2, that two bodies were found in a Township of Ahnapee home.

Officials say on May 1 at around 8 p.m., police received a request from a caller to conduct a welfare check at the residence as the caller said they had not heard from the homeowners for a few days and was concerned.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the bodies of two individuals on the floor in the home.

After further investigation, police confirmed the bodies belonged to the two homeowners a 71-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

According to authorities, there were no other people in the home at the time.

Officials report this incident does not pose a safety threat to the community.

This incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"