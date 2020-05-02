Two bodies found in Kewaunee County home

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department announced on May 2, that two bodies were found in a Township of Ahnapee home.

Officials say on May 1 at around 8 p.m., police received a request from a caller to conduct a welfare check at the residence as the caller said they had not heard from the homeowners for a few days and was concerned.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the bodies of two individuals on the floor in the home.

After further investigation, police confirmed the bodies belonged to the two homeowners a 71-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

According to authorities, there were no other people in the home at the time.

Officials report this incident does not pose a safety threat to the community.

This incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.