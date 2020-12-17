Two Brown County investment fraud convictions stemmed from DFI investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) helped with the conviction of two recent Brown County investment scam suspects.

Malorie Berceau, Travis Ebert, and their company MFB Investments, LLC was issued cease and desist orders on Oct 27, 2017, by DFI’s Division of Securities.

Berceau was sentenced to three and a half years in state prison on Dec. 4, 2020. Berceau will be required to pay back $397,304 to her victims.

Ebert was also sentenced to five years of probation on Oct. 15, 2020.

According to officials, Berceau and Ebert offered to trade in foreign exchange currency, cryptocurrency, and penny stocks to generate large gains in investors’ accounts. However, almost all of the funds were used for Berceau and Ebert’s personal expenses, distributed to family members, and to pay back earlier investors in the scheme.

Berceau also claimed that she was a registered financial professional, when she was not, and generated falsified statements to make her investors believe the operation was legitimate.

As a result of the investigation and orders, charges were filed against Berceau and Ebert in late 2018. Both Berceau and Ebert pled no contest in 2019.

“DFI is grateful to the Brown County District Attorney’s office for their diligent prosecution of this matter. This case illustrates the importance of always checking whether your financial professional is properly registered to give investment advice. If just one investor had checked with DFI’s Division of Securities, they would have known immediately that Berceau and Ebert were not registered as financial professionals or affiliated with any broker-dealer or investment adviser,” says DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.