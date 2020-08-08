Two Brown County residents injured and cited after crash near Bellevue

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Brown County residents received minor injuries and were taken into custody on Saturday morning after a crash near the City of Bellevue.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), at round 3 a.m., police responded to a crash on Bellevue street at Industrial Drive near the City of Bellevue.

Authorities determined a Chevrolet Suburban being driven by 29-year-old Ulysses Alavez, from Green Bay, entered the intersection of Bellevue Street at Industrial Drive at the same time a GMC Envoy driven by 42-year-old Alan Laskowski, from De Pere, and both vehicles collided.

Both drivers were reported to have received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

After further investigation, officials determined both men had been driving while intoxicated and were repeated OWI offenders.

Police say Alavez was cited for Operating While Intoxicated 2nd offense and Laskowski was taken into custody at the Brown County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated 4th offense.

Officials report the crash and the OWI’s are being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol – Northeast Region – Fond du Lac Post.

Assisting agencies included Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Bellevue Fire Department, Brown County Fire Department, and Green Bay Rescue.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5