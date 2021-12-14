Two business owners sentenced to prison, were #1 prescribers of oxycodone & methadone in Wisconsin

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin residents, who were described as the number one prescriber of oxycodone and methadone in Wisconsin, were sentenced to prison for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy and ‘pill mill’ operation.

According to officials, both 61-year-old Lisa Hofschulz and 74-year-old Robert Hofschulz were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy and ‘pill mill’ operation. Evidence that was presented at a trial showed that the two distributed ‘millions’ of opioids and other controlled substances from 2015 to 2016.

Lisa and Robert owned and operated Clinical Pain Consultants (CPC) which was based in Wauwatosa. A nine-day trial in August resulted in a federal jury finding Lisa guilty of unlawfully distributing Oxycodone, Methadone and other opioids outside of a professional medical practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

The jury also found that Lisa’s distribution of controlled substances resulted in the death of at least one patient.

Robert was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Lisa was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, and Robert was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

During the trial, evidence was presented that showed Lisa prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to 99% of patients, each of them paid $200 in cash per month for their prescriptions. Both Lisa and Robert reportedly distributed controlled substances using ways outside the normal practices.

These practices included mailing prescriptions to favored patients and prescribing to customers who were not seen by a medical provider.

Officials say that during 2015 and 2016 Lisa was the number one prescriber of oxycodone and methadone in Wisconsin, as compared to all Medicaid providers.

“For many, the road to opioid addiction began with prescription drugs like the ones that CPC and the Hofschulzes willingly provided in exchange for cash. The Justice Department remains committed to holding accountable individuals who abuse their prescribing privileges to enrich themselves without regard to the damage done to their patients and their communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Richard Frohling.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated the case with help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Divison of Criminal Investigations.