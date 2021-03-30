Two canoers missing after going overboard on Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were sent overboard from a canoe while on Lake Winnebago, and still have not been found.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on March 29 around 8:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call from one of the two people in a canoe on Lake Winnebago was received. They were about one mile north of the Fond du Lac River outlet, and both victims were in the canoe at the time of the call.

After calling 9-1-1 the two victims were sent overboard and did not have a flotation device. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says communication with the victims was maintained for several minutes before the call was disconnected.

A rescue boat, Wisconsin DNR wardens and a helicopter from the US Coast Guard out of Traverse City, Michigan were some of the agencies that assisted in locating the two victims. After five hours of searching the area, the two were still not found.

The conditions of the lake were reportedly winds of 25mph to 40mph and low water levels caused rescue boats to hit the bottom multiple times, according to authorities. The rough conditions made it dangerous conditions for the victims and rescuers.

A search effort will continue and additional aircraf will continue after daylight.

There is no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.