Two-car garage severely damaged in Fond du Lac fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a two-car garage fire in Fond du Lac early Friday.

Officials say an officer on patrol had noticed smoke in the area and was able to locate the source of the fire at the back of a home in the 200 block of Linden Street.

Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue was called to the scene around 4:30 a.m.; the fire was located in the two-car garage of the home.

“If not for the police officer’s quick discovery of the fire this situation could have been much worse,” says Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

Contents within the garage were said to have been severely damaged as a result of the fire.

Firefighters say there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

