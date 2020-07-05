Two cats reunited with family after house fire in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two cats were reunited with family after discarded fireworks caused a house on fire on Saturday night.

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) said at around 12 a.m., crews responded to reports of flames coming from a garage and extending to a house on the 900 blocks North 22nd Street.

Officials said the caller also mentioned the garage encased several flammable objects.

Upon arrival and within 10 minutes, fire crews said they were able to extinguish the fire using hose lines and fire attack.

MFRD said that all occupants had self-evacuated from the home prior to the fire crew’s arrival. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials believe the cause of the fire is from discarded fireworks.

After further investigation, crews determined the fire started on the outside of the home but did travel along the eaves and into the attic of the structure.

Officials shared that the home sustained smoke and water damage as a result of the fire and a vehicle parked outside of the garage had sustained heat damage.

The American Red Cross is said to be assisting with the family’s needs at this time.

