(WFRV) – Two people are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a man in Wisconsin and bringing him to Florida to work off a debt.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 34-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and 39-year-old Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The incident allegedly happened on June 9 in Abbotsford.

The two reportedly forced a man into a vehicle and then brought him to Florida to work off a debt. The debt was allegedly owed to Hernandez Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez.

Both were arrested in Florida and are in federal custody. There is no date set for their initial appearance in Wisconsin. Abbotsford is about two hours west of Green Bay.

If convicted both men would face a maximum of life in federal prison. No additional information was provided.