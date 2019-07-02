Two charged with Monfils murder released from prison this week

(WFRV) — Two men charged with the 1992 death of paperworker Tom Monfils are being released from prison this week.

Rey Moore was released on parole from John Burke Correctional Center in Waupun Tuesday.

Michael Johnson, another one of the six men convicted, is scheduled to be released on parole from Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center in De Pere Wednesday morning.

Officials say Monfils was found in a pulp vat at the James River paper mill in Green Bay.

In 1994, Moore and Johnson were convicted along with four other men. The group was then dubbed the Monfils 6.

Keith Kutska, one of the Monfils 6, is the only of the group to remain in prison. He is reportedly eligible for parole in May of 2021.

Michael Piaskowski saw his conviction overturned by a federal judge.

Dale Basten was paroled due to failing health, but died shortly after being released.

The last of the 6, Michael Hirn, was previously released on parole.

According to records, Monfils reported Kutska stole an extension cord shortly before his death. Despite the convictions, all of the Monfils 6 maintain their innocence.