GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man from Green Bay was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense and authorities say two children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), Joseph Beechtree was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) Fond du Lac Post just before 4:30 p.m. on April 11.

The release states that a trooper with the WSP was on routine traffic patrol when they observed a blue Dodge Charger with numerous equipment violations and expired registration traveling southbound on I-43 near Atkinson Drive.

After the Dodge Charger pulled over, the trooper reportedly noticed signs of illegal drug use and evidence of impairment from Beechtree.

Authorities say that two children under the age of 16 were in the vehicle at the time of Beechtree’s arrest.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were done and Beechtree was subsequently placed under arrest for OWI of a Restricted Controlled Substance, First Offense, with a minor passenger under 16 years of age.

No additional information was provided.