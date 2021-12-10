GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Two children, one adult without home after Green Bay fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two children and an adult are without a home after a fire creates an estimated $20,000 worth of damages.

According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) was sent to a home on the 1300 block of Cherry Street on Friday around 4 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they say they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the home, which was the location of the kitchen.

Firefighters say the flames had extended into the attic space above the kitchen but, thankfully, the crew says the fire was extinguished and no one reported any injuries. The department estimated the dollar loss to be $20,000.

Department officials want to remind residents to never leave cooking food unattended on a stove and to always have a fire extinguisher handy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls; Denmark boys grab conference wins

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls grab conference wins

Behind Enemy Lines: WGN-TV's Lauren Magiera

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Bears

Inside Skinny: Packers/Bears Rivalry Wedding

Locker Room: Reviewing 9-3 Packers thus far