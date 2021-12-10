Two children, one adult without home after Green Bay fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two children and an adult are without a home after a fire creates an estimated $20,000 worth of damages.

According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) was sent to a home on the 1300 block of Cherry Street on Friday around 4 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they say they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the home, which was the location of the kitchen.

Firefighters say the flames had extended into the attic space above the kitchen but, thankfully, the crew says the fire was extinguished and no one reported any injuries. The department estimated the dollar loss to be $20,000.

Department officials want to remind residents to never leave cooking food unattended on a stove and to always have a fire extinguisher handy.