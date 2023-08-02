SUMMIT, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders are continuing recovery efforts in Lower Nemahbin Lake in southeastern Wisconsin for a man after his kayak, carrying him and two children, reportedly flipped over on Tuesday evening.

Authorities with the Western Lakes Fire District and Summit Police Department were sent to Lower Nemahbin Lake in the Village of Summit for a reported drowning around 6:05 p.m. on August 1.

According to the Western Lakes Fire District, a man was on a kayak with two children when they reportedly flipped, causing the three to fall off into the lake.

The release notes that the children were able to grab onto the kayak and call for help, eventually leading to their rescue. However, rescue efforts for the man have transitioned to recovery efforts after an unsuccessful Tuesday night search continues into Wednesday.

When first responders arrived, boats with sonar capabilities and divers from the Western Waukesha Dive Team were deployed. Drones were also utilized to assist with the search from the sky.

Photo Credit: Western Lakes Fire District

Photo Credit: Western Lakes Fire District

Photo Credit: Western Lakes Fire District

Photo Credit: Western Lakes Fire District

Photo Credit: Western Lakes Fire District

Search efforts continued until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and authorities say they have continued as of Wednesday morning.

The Summit Police Department is leading the investigation, which remains an ‘active incident.’ Assisting agencies included:

Western Lakes Fire District

Village of Summit Police Department

Lake Country Fire & Rescue

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department

No other details have been released.